 

Martin Short on Meryl Streep random role in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Meryl Streep stars as Martin Short's love interest in 'Only Murders in the Building'

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Marin Short talks about Meryl Streep's unexpected casting in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short revealed that Meryl Streep's casting in Only Murders in the Building was purely coincidental.

During an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Short shared how Streep, who plays his love interest in the series, expressed her interest to join the show.

According to Short, Streep called him up one day, enthusiastic about the series and eager to be a part of it.

"The story with Meryl is she phoned me and said, ‘I want to be on it', " he said.

Short added, "They already planned that I would have a theatrical experience and there would be a love interest... so that was coincidental, but she just wanted to be on the show. She didn’t know about [the love story]."

The series, created by and also starring Steve Martin, has attracted numerous celebrities due to its strong writing, directing, and overall execution.

Streep joined the ensemble cast, including, Selena Gomez, Jesse Williams and, Cara Delevingne, in its third season.

The upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere on August 27.

