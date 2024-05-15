Chrissy Teigen shares her little one's major milestone

Chrissy Teigen is a proud mom of two sons and two daughters

Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable update of her one-year-old daughter, Esti with her fans.



On Tuesday, May 14 the 38-year-old took to her official Instagram account and posted her little one’s first day at preschool.

In the celebratory post, the mother of four uploaded the little girl's photo carrying a slate board with her name, age, and date.

The Sports Illustrated cover star captioned the post by writing, “This also happened today,” with a hysterically crying emoji.

The photo is followed by another cute video of Esti from her preschool class feeding a bottle of milk to a baby doll.

She was dressed in a pastel multi-color striped frock with a light pink sweater and completed her look with a white ribbon over her head.

Moreover, the cook book author also shared the same photo of Esti holding the clapperboard to her story, which reads, “CANT TAKE ITTT.”

For those unversed Chrissy shares four children including eight-year-old Luna, six-year-old Miles, one-year-old Esti, and Wren who will turn one in June, with her husband John Legend.