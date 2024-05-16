Cher explains the change of heart on the highest honour

Previously, Cher took a strict stance on the honour of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But, now, she says, her position changed.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the legendary singer gushed over its Cleveland-based Hall chairman, "I can thank David Geffen, my friend and most wonderful person ever, and John Sykes."

"I'm going to have some words to say," she said. "I'm going accept it as me."

This is a sharp change from the earlier position the 77-year-old took in which she vowed against her induction, saying, "I was about to say something else... I was about to say ****** you! I'm never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."

Not to mention, Cher was acceptable to be inducted into the hall in 1991. Last year, Kelly Clarkson asked the chart-topping singer about her stunning feats throughout her career.

"It took four of them to be one of me," Cher quipped on her tie with The Rolling Stones on the number of hits in every decade from the 1960s. "And I'm not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."