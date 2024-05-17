Logan Paul's fiancee debuts baby bump

All eyes were on Nina Agdal as she flaunted her growing belly alongside her fiancé, Logan Paul.

The couple were at the SI Swimsuit launch party at NYC's Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday, May 16.

Agdal, 32, radiated joy as she posed on the red carpet in a chic black long-sleeved mini dress with cutouts on the shoulder and neckline. The model completed her look with sleek strappy black heels and dangling crystal earrings. Agdal's engagement ring sparkled as she cradled her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Paul coordinated his fiancée in a black top and trousers along with a brown jacket.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2023 with images of the romantic proposal at Lake Como, Italy, where Paul went down on one knee to pop the question to Agdal.

Shortly after their engagement, the couple shared another momentous announcement – they were expecting their first child together.



Paul excitedly revealed the news of 'another Paul coming this Fall,' accompanied by a baby emoji on April 15. And before the month was over, the couple shared the gender of their baby – a baby girl.