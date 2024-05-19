 

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons join for another film after 'Kinds of Kindness'

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons are set to star in another Yorgos Lanthimos' film

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons are set to star in Yorgos Lanthimos' latest film, Bugonia.

The announcement comes just a day after the premiere of Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bugonia, scripted by Will Tracy, tells the story of two conspiracy theorists who kidnap a high-powered CEO, convinced she is an alien intent on destroying Earth. 

The film is inspired by the 2003 South Korean sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet.

The project will be produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, along with Lanthimos, Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Stone, and producers from CJ ENM, including Miky Lee and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, who also star in Kinds of Kindness, have become frequent collaborators with Lanthimos.

Stone previously worked with the director on the acclaimed films The Favourite and Poor Things.

