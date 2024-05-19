Britney Spears gives foot update from hotel incident

Spears initially sustained her injury following an altercation with alleged lover Paul Richard Soliz

Britney Spears is adamant that her previously broken foot has fully healed, despite recently sharing a week-old video showing it significantly swollen.

"Just last week, can you believe it!!! How is it already better???" the 42-year-old pop icon exclaimed on Friday alongside an Instagram video displaying her bruised and swollen foot.

"I was stubborn and did it my way!!! I didn't listen to a single soul!! I even wore heels at night and danced with the saints!!!" she proudly declared.

In her extensive caption, Spears detailed the activities she engaged in while her foot was on the mend, including skinny dipping in Mexico, savouring 'expensive wine,' and serenading in her outdoor shower.

"I finally told someone 'f*** you' to their face for the first time!!!" Spears went on.

Spears initially sustained her injury following an altercation with Paul Richard Soliz at Chateau Marmont on May 2, prompting an ambulance call.

However, Spears later clarified that she hurt her foot after a clumsy fall at the Los Angeles hotel 'like an idiot,' reassuring fans that nothing significant occurred there.

Despite the injury, Spears did not seek hospitalisation and was brought back to her Thousand Oaks, Calif., mansion in the middle of the night.

Soliz, 37, was previously employed as a housekeeper for Spears' residence in 2022. Their romantic involvement was confirmed by Page Six in September 2023. The outlet also confirmed that he was dismissed due to his criminal history sometime in 2023.

Several of Spears' friends expressed concerns about their relationship this month, with one friend describing Soliz as 'extremely dangerous.'

A week before sharing her progress, Spears informed fans that she was "walking on a broken foot" and had declined professional assistance.

"They always said it can heal on its own but there's a huge chance it can snap and break again ???? !!!" the "Circus" singer elaborated on Instagram last Saturday.

"Well, I always underwent surgeries before, and it was more painful afterward, so I'm being stubborn this time. I'm going to see if my body knows how to heal itself ????????????????????????!!!"