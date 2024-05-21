 

Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness

Action star Scarlett Johansson has just bashed an AI company of trying to ‘loan’ her voice.

According to People magazine, Johansson shared her thoughts about the entire thing and cited “personal reasons” for declining the loan offer.

Per the outlet, Johansson was told she “could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives and help consumers to feel comfortable with the seismic shift concerning humans and AI.”

It was only nine months later that Johansson claims “my friends, family and the general public all noted how much the newest system” sounded “eerily similar.”

The experience reportedly left her feeling, “shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference.”

As of right now the star has also sought legal action and said, "in a time when we are all grappling with deepfakes and the protection of our own likeness, our own work, our own identities, I believe these are questions that deserve absolute clarity. I look forward to resolution in the form of transparency and the passage of appropriate legislation to help ensure that individual rights are protected."

