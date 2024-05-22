 

Tom Cruise undergoes 'change of heart' after Elsina Khayrova split?

Insider dishes rare details about Tom Cruise's change in life after he parted ways with Elsina Khayrova

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Photo: Tom Cruise undergoes 'change of heart' after Elsina Khayrova split?

Tom Cruise is seemingly a different person now after parting ways with Elsina Khayrova in February 2024.

The Mission: Impossible star has reportedly changed his priorities as insider revealed to In Touch Weekly the actor’s recent engagements.

“Tom is only in L.A. every six months or so but he used to be such a huge presence among the church community at the church facilities and gatherings in Hollywood and in Los Feliz and that’s simply not the case now,” the source shared with the outlet.

They even admitted, “He’s got bigger and better things to do,” before noting, “But it really takes the air out of the Scientology community in L.A. that was once his home base.”

“It’s clear he comes to L.A. when he has movie business stuff to attend to but if he needs to practice Scientology, he’s doing it out of Florida, if at all,” the insider continued to address.

Reflecting on Tom’s recent dating choices, they also mentioned, “You also see him chasing after women who clearly have no interest in Scientology, which is very telling about where Tom’s heart truly is at the moment.”

“How great for the church would it be if Tom actually dated a longtime, true-blue member? But that’s not what’s happening at all!” the source remarked in conclusion.

