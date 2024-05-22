The Rock gives an exciting update about 'Moana 2'

Moana 2, Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson says, has completed shooting as he shared a picture of voicing the character from the recording room.



In the snap, his daughter was also present, and he captioned the post, "That's an official wrap (for now) on MAUI's portion of our upcoming MOANA 2."

He continued, "As you see I had the greatest motivation to help me push thru to keep me strong."

Adding sweet remarks for her daughter, The Rock said, "The more down this windy road of life I go, the more I realize that my greatest and most comforting inspiration and joy is being loved by my daughters."

"I have a feeling this little one already knows that about her daddy," he concluded. "Thanks everyone for your amazing support."

In the meantime, the much-anticipated sequel of Moana will hit the theatres on November 27, 2024.