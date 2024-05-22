 

Why Prince Harry snubbed King Charles offer to stay at royal residence?

King Charles and Prince Harry might have been able to meet if he had stayed at a royal residence

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Why Prince Harry rejected King Charles invitation to stay at royal residence?

A royal expert has revealed the real reason why Prince Harry rejected his father King Charles invitation to stay at royal residence during his trip to UK for Invictus Games event.

In report for Telegraph, royal expert Victoria Ward claims Archie and Lilibet doting father turned down the offer while in London for Invictus anniversary because it came with no security provision.

Victoria also took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the report, saying: “Prince Harry turned down an invite from his father to stay at a royal residence earlier this month because of security fears.

Why Harry rejected King Charles invitation to stay at royal residence?

“If he loses his High Court appeal later this year, it's hard to see how this stalemate will be resolved.”

Commenting on it, another royal expert Richard Palmer said “Extraordinary story. Victoria writes that the King and Duke of Sussex might have been able to meet if he had stayed at a royal residence but Harry turned down the offer because it didn’t come with police protection when he left the building.”

Prince William sends strong message to Harry with latest move?
Prince William sends strong message to Harry with latest move?
King Charles unable to forgive Harry over ‘cruel' allegations about Camilla
King Charles unable to forgive Harry over ‘cruel' allegations about Camilla
Prince William issues first statement amid Harry's latest blow in UK
Prince William issues first statement amid Harry's latest blow in UK
Jennifer Garner offers support to Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez drama
Jennifer Garner offers support to Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez drama
Prince Harry objected ‘visible location' during King Charles meeting
Prince Harry objected ‘visible location' during King Charles meeting
Kate Middleton branded ‘perfect Princess' unlike Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton branded ‘perfect Princess' unlike Meghan Markle
Prince Harry would ‘resent' Meghan Markle after Invictus Games: Here's Why
Prince Harry would ‘resent' Meghan Markle after Invictus Games: Here's Why
Prince Harry, William ‘stubborn' in their fight
Prince Harry, William ‘stubborn' in their fight
Jennifer Lopez reveals things 'twins' don't know about her
Jennifer Lopez reveals things 'twins' don't know about her
King Charles takes major step to protect Kate Middleton from criticism
King Charles takes major step to protect Kate Middleton from criticism
Tom Cruise loses major spot in L.A.'s Scientology community?
Tom Cruise loses major spot in L.A.'s Scientology community?
Chad Michael Murray opens up on short lived Sophia Bush marriage video
Chad Michael Murray opens up on short lived Sophia Bush marriage