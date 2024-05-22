Why Prince Harry snubbed King Charles offer to stay at royal residence?

Why Prince Harry rejected King Charles invitation to stay at royal residence?

A royal expert has revealed the real reason why Prince Harry rejected his father King Charles invitation to stay at royal residence during his trip to UK for Invictus Games event.



In report for Telegraph, royal expert Victoria Ward claims Archie and Lilibet doting father turned down the offer while in London for Invictus anniversary because it came with no security provision.

Victoria also took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared the report, saying: “Prince Harry turned down an invite from his father to stay at a royal residence earlier this month because of security fears.

“If he loses his High Court appeal later this year, it's hard to see how this stalemate will be resolved.”



Commenting on it, another royal expert Richard Palmer said “Extraordinary story. Victoria writes that the King and Duke of Sussex might have been able to meet if he had stayed at a royal residence but Harry turned down the offer because it didn’t come with police protection when he left the building.”