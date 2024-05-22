King Charles never avoided meeting with Prince Harry?

The real reason for the lack of a meeting with King Charles has just been referenced by experts.

According to a report by The Telegraph new findings have come to light into the avoidance row and reveal that the first rejection may have from the Duke of Sussex himself.

For those unversed, its being said that Prince Harry was the one to reject King Charles’ invitation for a royal residence room because it would leave him in a “visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection.”

For those unversed, this is due to the fact that Prince Harry no longer receives state-funded police protection.

It is due to this that he decided to instead choose a hotel that was open to the public because it meant he “could come and go unseen.”

It is also pertinent to mention that Prince Harry is required to give the Metropolitan Police over 28 days’ notice before he makes a return trip back to the UK, and this is in case he wishes to opt for security provision.

As of right now the actual residence that was offered remains hidden but the Daily Mail believes it to be a ‘strong possibility’ that it was a room in St James' Palace where Princess Beatrice resides as well as Princess Anne.

Even King Charles’ own abode Clarence House is directly adjacent.