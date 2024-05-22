Meghan Markle takes to attention like a duck to water

Experts have just ridiculed Meghan Markle of being as attracted to attention as a duck would be to water.

According to Express UK, body language expert Darren Stanton made all these statements and observations while analyzing Prince Harry’s three-day trip to Nigeria with his wife Meghan Markle.

At the time Meghan was often seen taking center stage, all while discussing her Nigerian roots, and even weighed in on the importance of young female mentorship too.



While Prince Harry also chimed in with his own mental health related work, Mr Stanton points out there was a notable difference in both public outings and handling.

While on one hand Meghan seemed to take to attention like a “duck to water” Prince Harry seemed more subdued in his approach and even “worried at times.”

The body language expert was even quoted saying, “They often display different emotions when they’re carrying out visits or engagements together as a team.”

But “In Nigeria, we saw Harry looking slightly worried and not quite himself from time to time.”

“We could see his eyebrows angling down, and a few of his facial expressions and smiles weren’t the most genuine from him,” the expert also noted.

“This can suggest Harry was feeling apprehensive and a bit nervous,” he also added before signing off.