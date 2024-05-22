Billie Eilish discloses her future dating plans

Billie Eilish revealed that she has no plans of dating anytime soon.



According to an unpublished fragment of Rolling Stone, the nine-time Grammy winner talked about her love life and her current relationship status.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter told the publication in jest, “I plan on never dating again.”

While clarifying her statement she revealed who she really wants in her life, she added, “That’s not true, obviously. But no, I don’t see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now.”

Billie Eilish Dating History

The Ocean Eyes singer sparked rumors of dating Jesse Rutherford in October 2022 and later she confirmed it through her social media account. They dated for less than a year and broke up in May 2023.

Prior to her relationship with the Neighbourhood frontman, she dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce from 2021 to 2022.

The couple was first spotted together on a coffee run, sparking romance speculation but Billie never confirmed her relationship with Tyler

However, after a wave of cheating rumors, Tyler took to his Instagram and posted a statement seemingly confirming their split.

He wrote, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Moreover, her relationship with the rapper Brandon Quentin Adams, aka Q, did not last more than a year as per her Apple TV+ documentary.

It is unknown how the rapper who is also called by name 7, met Billie but the duo started dating at the end of 2018.