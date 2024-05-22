 

Billie Eilish discloses her future dating plans

Billie Eilish has never been in a relationship for more than a year with any of her previous partners

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Billie Eilish discloses her future dating plans
Billie Eilish discloses her future dating plans

Billie Eilish revealed that she has no plans of dating anytime soon.

According to an unpublished fragment of Rolling Stone, the nine-time Grammy winner talked about her love life and her current relationship status.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter told the publication in jest, “I plan on never dating again.”

While clarifying her statement she revealed who she really wants in her life, she added, “That’s not true, obviously. But no, I don’t see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now.”

Billie Eilish Dating History

The Ocean Eyes singer sparked rumors of dating Jesse Rutherford in October 2022 and later she confirmed it through her social media account. They dated for less than a year and broke up in May 2023.

Prior to her relationship with the Neighbourhood frontman, she dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce from 2021 to 2022.

The couple was first spotted together on a coffee run, sparking romance speculation but Billie never confirmed her relationship with Tyler 

However, after a wave of cheating rumors, Tyler took to his Instagram and posted a statement seemingly confirming their split.

He wrote, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Moreover, her relationship with the rapper Brandon Quentin Adams, aka Q, did not last more than a year as per her Apple TV+ documentary.

It is unknown how the rapper who is also called by name 7, met Billie but the duo started dating at the end of 2018.

Jelly Roll lets fans in on his little 'frivolous' secret
Jelly Roll lets fans in on his little 'frivolous' secret
Matthew Perry's death investigation team gets vital update
Matthew Perry's death investigation team gets vital update
MacKenzie Porter shares insight into her post baby life
MacKenzie Porter shares insight into her post baby life
Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in the dating market
Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in the dating market
Ben Affleck takes ex's advice amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes?
Ben Affleck takes ex's advice amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes?
Jessica Madsen makes saddening confession about ‘Bridgerton' backlash
Jessica Madsen makes saddening confession about ‘Bridgerton' backlash
Camila Cabello recounts ‘terrifying' moments with Lil Nas X
Camila Cabello recounts ‘terrifying' moments with Lil Nas X
Inside Britney Spears' last ‘deadly' fight with Sam Asghari before divorce video
Inside Britney Spears' last ‘deadly' fight with Sam Asghari before divorce
'The Voice' crowns THIS finalist winner for season 25
'The Voice' crowns THIS finalist winner for season 25
Daniel Radcliffe ‘excited' over upcoming 'Harry Potter' series
Daniel Radcliffe ‘excited' over upcoming 'Harry Potter' series
Sofia Vergara doubles down on lofty ambitions after 'Griselda' success video
Sofia Vergara doubles down on lofty ambitions after 'Griselda' success
Tom Cruise undergoes 'change of heart' after Elsina Khayrova split?
Tom Cruise undergoes 'change of heart' after Elsina Khayrova split?