50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix

50 Cent has finally sold his documentary on Sean Diddy Combs to Netflix after a “high bidding war.”

The documentary, produced by the Grammy-award winning rapper, is based on the sexual assault accusations on the music executive.

Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the streaming service topped other bidders, just days after a 2016 clip of the rapper beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was released by CNN.

The outlet shared that other streaming services and networks were also involved in the effort to acquire the rights to the multi-chapter documentary created by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios.

Moreover, insiders told TMZ that Netflix is planning to release the project 'sooner than later.'

After Diddy’s video went viral, he took to his Instagram account and posted an apology video saying that he was 'truly sorry' and his actions were 'inexcusable.'

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now,” he said.

Later, 50 Cent slammed his rap rival’s statement and said, “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”