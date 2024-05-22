 

50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix

50 Cent produced a multi-chapter documentary on Diddy's sexual assault allegations

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

50 Cents documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix
50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix

50 Cent has finally sold his documentary on Sean Diddy Combs to Netflix after a “high bidding war.”

The documentary, produced by the Grammy-award winning rapper, is based on the sexual assault accusations on the music executive.

Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the streaming service topped other bidders, just days after a 2016 clip of the rapper beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was released by CNN.

The outlet shared that other streaming services and networks were also involved in the effort to acquire the rights to the multi-chapter documentary created by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios.

Moreover, insiders told TMZ that Netflix is planning to release the project 'sooner than later.'

After Diddy’s video went viral, he took to his Instagram account and posted an apology video saying that he was 'truly sorry' and his actions were 'inexcusable.'

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now,” he said.

Later, 50 Cent slammed his rap rival’s statement and said, “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”

Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new film's Cannes premiere
Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new film's Cannes premiere
Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm's Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm's Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford
Matt Bellamy, wife Elle Evans announce arrival of baby No. 2
Matt Bellamy, wife Elle Evans announce arrival of baby No. 2
Britney Spears ‘mental health' worsens amid 'epic' mood swings: Report
Britney Spears ‘mental health' worsens amid 'epic' mood swings: Report
Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness