 

Prince Harry considers himself the only ‘true heir'

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Prince Harry’s bid to paint himself as the true heir of Princess Diana has just been brought to light.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she refenced the fight between Prince Harry and Prince William.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, Prince Harry painted himself “the emotional, true heir of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales; the brave outsider calling out the emotionally barren House of Windsor; royal life a wasteland of stifled feelings and rife with pathological court intrigues.”

“Meanwhile, ‘Willy’, as the duke calls him, is a diehard company man,” Ms Elser pointed out.

For those unversed, Prince Harry has accused his elder brother of being “jealous, petty” and “aggressive”.

He even called the prince out for having “screamed at him during the Sandringham Summit and was, on one occasion, allegedly violent. He also accused the prince’s office of briefing against him.”

All in all, “William is, moreover, cast as the goodie, goodie who has decided to submissively fall into line and to do Crown Inc’s bidding as he readies himself to take the job one day.”

