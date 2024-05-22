 

Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm's Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash

Kim Kardashian's youngest son Psalm turned 5 on May 9

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalms Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm’s Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash

Kim Kardashian posted throwback pictures from her son Psalm’s birthday bash celebrated on May 11.

On Tuesday, May 21, the 43-year-old reality star took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of Psalm’s Ghostbusters-themed party.

In the post, she shared a series of photos alongside a caption, “Psalm’s 5th birthday,” with a ghost emoji.

Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalms Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash

The first photo features a black and white photo of Kim carrying her youngest son which is followed by another image of the entrance of the venue decorated with green balloons.

In one snap psalm can be seen hugging with his life-size cutout while in another picture the birthday boy posing with his grandmother, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalms Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalms Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash

Moreover, the carousel also showcased Psalm's snippets while enjoying his time playing with his friends.

It is pertinent to mention that the Skims founder shares Psalm along with her other three kids ten-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint, and six-year-old Chicago with her former husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalms Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash
Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalms Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash

Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new film's Cannes premiere
Kevin Costner reveals why he got emotional at his new film's Cannes premiere
50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix
50 Cent's documentary on Diddy lands major deal with Netflix
Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gives unexpected remark about ex Jesse Rutherford
Matt Bellamy, wife Elle Evans announce arrival of baby No. 2
Matt Bellamy, wife Elle Evans announce arrival of baby No. 2
Britney Spears ‘mental health' worsens amid 'epic' mood swings: Report
Britney Spears ‘mental health' worsens amid 'epic' mood swings: Report
Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Lionel Richie teases pregnant Sofia amid her 'nervous breakdown'
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Madonna pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Jennifer Lopez marriage concerns grow at Atlas premiere
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Charlie Hunnam regrets ditching Fifty Shades films?
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Shannen Doherty says returning to ‘Charmed' finale would ‘crush' her
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez 'playing' with Ben Affleck's heart amid divorce rumors
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness
Scarlett Johansson hits back with ‘shock, anger, disbelief' over AI likeness