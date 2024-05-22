Kim Kardashian shares throwback snaps from Psalm’s Ghostbusters-themed birthday bash

Kim Kardashian posted throwback pictures from her son Psalm’s birthday bash celebrated on May 11.



On Tuesday, May 21, the 43-year-old reality star took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of Psalm’s Ghostbusters-themed party.

In the post, she shared a series of photos alongside a caption, “Psalm’s 5th birthday,” with a ghost emoji.

The first photo features a black and white photo of Kim carrying her youngest son which is followed by another image of the entrance of the venue decorated with green balloons.

In one snap psalm can be seen hugging with his life-size cutout while in another picture the birthday boy posing with his grandmother, Kris Jenner.



Moreover, the carousel also showcased Psalm's snippets while enjoying his time playing with his friends.

It is pertinent to mention that the Skims founder shares Psalm along with her other three kids ten-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint, and six-year-old Chicago with her former husband Kanye West.



