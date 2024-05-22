Prince Harry recounts ‘chastising' by friends on behalf of King Charles

Prince Harry recounts the moment his friends started to completely chastise him because of the things he admitted about King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex revealed it all in his own memoir, and referenced a conversation with Tiggy Pettifer, formerly Tiggy Legge-Bourke as well.

For those unversed it is this very friend who ‘chastised’ Prince Harry for doing what he did in his Oprah interview.

Prince Harry remembers how friends chastised him on behalf of King Charles

Recounting the entire thing the Duke wrote, “several close mates and beloved figures in my life, including one of Hugh and Emilie's sons, Emilie herself, and even Tiggy, had chastised me for Oprah. How could you reveal such things? About your family?”



But Prince Harry admits, “I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and their staffs, had done for decades—briefing the press on the sly, planting stories.”

In his memoir Prince Harry also offered a comparisons of his circumstances and pointed out how even King Charles spoke out against his father in an authorized biography.

For those unversed, this biography featured an admission of bullying where the now-King admitted he’d only ever get a hug from his nanny in his nursery.