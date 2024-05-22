 

Prince Harry recounts ‘chastising' by friends on behalf of King Charles

Prince Harry remembers how friends chastised him on behalf of King Charles

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Prince Harry recounts ‘chastising by friends on behalf of King Charles
Prince Harry recounts ‘chastising' by friends on behalf of King Charles

Prince Harry recounts the moment his friends started to completely chastise him because of the things he admitted about King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex revealed it all in his own memoir, and referenced a conversation with Tiggy Pettifer, formerly Tiggy Legge-Bourke as well.

For those unversed it is this very friend who ‘chastised’ Prince Harry for doing what he did in his Oprah interview.

Prince Harry remembers how friends chastised him on behalf of King Charles

Recounting the entire thing the Duke wrote, “several close mates and beloved figures in my life, including one of Hugh and Emilie's sons, Emilie herself, and even Tiggy, had chastised me for Oprah. How could you reveal such things? About your family?”

But Prince Harry admits, “I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and their staffs, had done for decades—briefing the press on the sly, planting stories.”

In his memoir Prince Harry also offered a comparisons of his circumstances and pointed out how even King Charles spoke out against his father in an authorized biography.

For those unversed, this biography featured an admission of bullying where the now-King admitted he’d only ever get a hug from his nanny in his nursery.

Kelly Osbourne recalls time on 'Fashion Police' slamming ex co-host
Kelly Osbourne recalls time on 'Fashion Police' slamming ex co-host
Lainey Wilson receives Grand Ole Opry induction on 'The Voice' finale video
Lainey Wilson receives Grand Ole Opry induction on 'The Voice' finale
Katy Perry lauds Ariana Grande's vocal talent
Katy Perry lauds Ariana Grande's vocal talent
Billie Eilish reveals risky details behind Hit Me Hard and Soft album cover video
Billie Eilish reveals risky details behind Hit Me Hard and Soft album cover
Prince Harry's painted world view of William using Netflix series of hurt feelings video
Prince Harry's painted world view of William using Netflix series of hurt feelings
Kate Middleton's brother planning new book about what royal life is like video
Kate Middleton's brother planning new book about what royal life is like
Prince Harry thinks Prince William a ‘goodie goodie' who submissively falls in line video
Prince Harry thinks Prince William a ‘goodie goodie' who submissively falls in line
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Prince Harry faces latest setback
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Prince Harry faces latest setback
Prince Harry considers himself the only ‘true heir' video
Prince Harry considers himself the only ‘true heir'
Travis Kelce revising decision to marry Taylor Swift: 'He's not there yet'
Travis Kelce revising decision to marry Taylor Swift: 'He's not there yet'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle giving up Royal titles?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle giving up Royal titles?
King Charles, Prince William adopt new strategy to deal with Harry issue video
King Charles, Prince William adopt new strategy to deal with Harry issue