Billie Eilish reveals risky details behind Hit Me Hard and Soft album cover

Billie Eilish recently talked about the life-threatening details behind the art of her new album cover for Hit Me Hard and Soft.



While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the 22-year-old actress told the host that she spent six hours underwater with a weight strapped to her body to capture the image.

“That is very real. This was the day after the last Grammys. I had gone to sleep at 7 a.m., I woke up, I dyed my hair black … and then I went to this random place in Santa Clarita. There’s a tank in this giant place and it was like 10 feet deep, and I popped my little ass in there. And I was there for six hours,” Billie told

She then added that she was “fully clothed” the entire time, wearing “big long pants, giant Pro Club shorts, a thermal — long-sleeved, a button-up flannel, a tie, rings, arm warmers and a weight.”

“I had a weight strapped to me. I didn’t have a nose plug, so I was basically waterboarding myself for six hours,” Billie shared, adding that she was the mastermind behind the vision and admitted that she’s “almost died” during photo shoots “so many times.”

“I need to suffer. Honest to God, yes. It’s not like, ‘What can I do that’ll be the most uncomfortable that I could possibly dream of?’ It’s more that I think about the visual before I think about how it’s going to make me feel,” she explained.