Taylor Swift tackles wardrobe malfunction at 'Eras Tour' concert

Taylor Swift just showed the world at her latest Eras Tour concert that she can do anything “with a broken heart” including handling a wardrobe malfunction.

During her Sunday concert in Stockholm, Sweden, Swift appeared to have a minor technical mishap in her outfit in between songs, as per a fan-recorded video.

The TikTok viral video shows the songstress telling the crowd to “just talk among yourselves” and undid her blue wrap dress.

Underneath the dress, she revealed the sparkling gold bra top she was wearing, a look which was part of her new Tortured Poets Department section of the performance.



Its caption, written by the fan, read, “I thought she was taking off her dress,” while an attendee can be heard saying, “She’s having a wardrobe malfunction,” in the clip.

One of the Lover crooner’s crew members quickly came up onstage to help the pop star, who was laughing and handling the malfunction with grace.

As soon as the problem was resolved, Taylor Swift composed herself before she kicked off her performance of the song, How Did It End? a new song from her recently released album, The Tortured Poets Department.