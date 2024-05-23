 

Angelina Jolie suffers major blow in Brad Pitt battle

Court's latest decision reportedly favours Brad Pitt in his legal battle against Angelina Jolie

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been at loggerheads over their winery for years, but the latest decision is said to favour the former.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge hearing the case ruled the Maleficent star must present all the NDAs or non-disclosure agreements she had signed with a third party from 2014 to 2022 in sixty days.

It comes after the Tomb Raider actress sold her share of the winery to a Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler, but Brad objected to this, claiming the decision was not mutually in line with what was agreed on paper.

Observers closely monitoring the case told The Mirror, "Angelina chose to make NDAs a battleground in this case, and now her strategy appears to have backfired spectacularly."

Claiming, "Her defense has been exposed as a house of cards, and she will now have to provide details of all the NDAs she demanded of third parties," adding, "There is no question that this is a huge setback for her."

"There's a long way to go, but in the context of the case so far, this is a hugely important and far-reaching ruling which will be problematic for her defense," the insider noted.

