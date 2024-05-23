 

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on the 'hunt' for house

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking for a house, according to a report

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on the hunt for house
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on the 'hunt' for house

A place to spend time privately is reportedly what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking for in Lake Como after their romantic getaway in May.

Insiders close to them say the pair's vacation there made a long-lasting impact on them as they were mesmerized by its atmosphere and beauty.

It happened during the Grammy winner's break from the Eras Tour. The couple, meanwhile, had a blast in the region, including boat rides and delicious meals at scenic restaurants.

"They also took a bit of time to look into real estate," the bird chirped to The Sun, adding, "They prefer simple, relaxing activities, making Lake Como an ideal spot for a potential home," noting, "they've "rarely seen [Kelce] like this."

In other news, Travis recently attended Taylor's show in Paris, and he was amazed by it.

"I suggest everybody go see it. It is absolutely unbelievable. I enjoyed every bit of it," he told on his podcast.

Dating from last year, Taylor and Travis's chemistry has been sizzling, as another source describes it.

"They already know they're compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test," a mole squealed to Life & Style. 

"Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how seamlessly they've been able to blend their lives. It's been effortless."

