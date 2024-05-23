 

Liam Hemsworth's 'The Witcher' finally comes out in public

May 23, 2024

Finally, Liam Hemsworth's much-awaited first look as The Witcher revealed in which the Australian actor looked eerily similar to his predecessor.

Weighing in on him, the Netflix series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich told EW, "His look has been in development for over a year, so it's thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia."

She continued, "Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We're having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."

Earlier, Henry Cavill was helming the fantasy character, but he opted out in 2022, leading Liam to fill in his shoes.

Meanwhile, the streamer did not announce the release date of season four but confirmed the show will end in season 5.

