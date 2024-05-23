Britney Spears on a deleting spree after nerve damage & fillers

Britney addressed cognitive troubles in a now-deleted post with a picture by Abagail Catania

Britney Spears has thrown shade at some people for allegedly giving the right side of her body 'serious nerve damage' to a point that she 'can't even think sometimes.'

She shared it all in a now-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday where she addressed her cognitive troubles. The post also featured a picture of a Black man wearing a mask and holding a sign that read, “White people have generational wealth. Black people have generational trauma.”

Along with the picture, Britney wrote about her days under a conservatorship which ended in November 2021, reminiscing how she was 'held in a spot' against her will for a very long time.

“I haven’t been the same since,” she added before referencing the familial expectations.

"I portray myself as very put together on IG but there are a lot of people who don't know what my body went through," she added. In the message she also wrote that she has 'to be the bigger person' and forgive her parents.

Besides deleting the mental health post, she also changed the caption on her recent skinny dipping video where she confessed to considering 'butt fillers.'



“Say hello to my A** !!! Raised my a** a little higher so I have more booty !!! Thinking of getting injections on my a** to make it fuller like that,” Page Six noted her original caption.

The video still remains on her profile but an edited caption, which now reads, “Say hello to my A** !!!"

The Womanizer singer has also restricted the fans from commenting on the post.