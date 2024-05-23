 

Kate Hudson says year long dating ban led her to find true love

Kate Hudson opened up about spending almost four years single

Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Kate Hudson revealed that spending ‘a full year off’ from dating men led her to meet her partner Danny Fujikawa.

On Wednesday, May 22, in a recent episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the 45-year-old songstress reflected on her year long break from dating.

She told the host that upon her therapist's recommendation, she decided to break her negative dating ‘pattern’.

The Bride Wars star said, “I was at that place where I was, like, I don't wanna keep repeating any patterns anymore. I have a great therapist who was, like, 'I can help you, but you have to do it'."

However, the procedure was quite ’uncomfortable’ for Hudson but she felt ‘strangely empowering’ and after a period of six months she began to ‘see things much more clearly’.

"I was so happy single, I was single for three and a half years," she continued, before mentioning, "If I didn't do that, I would have never ended up with Danny."

The Almost Famous star detailed: "Because Danny, he's just such a good man, and I'm not sure I was attracted to the good man. I mean I was attracted to good men, but you know, like, the uncomplicated… I liked a feisty, wild type."

It is pertinent to mention that Hudson and her now fiance Danny started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in September 2021.

The couple also shares five-year-old daughter Rani Rose whom they welcomed in 2018.

