 

Prince Harry's ‘self-serving' in trouble as government to step in

Prince Harry is reportedly in line to face a lot of trouble from the government as his ‘self-serving’ agenda comes under fire

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Prince Harrys ‘self-serving in trouble as government to step in
Prince Harry's ‘self-serving' in trouble as government to step in

Prince Harry is reportedly at risk of losing out on his self-serving agendas as the British Royal Family still has an ace up their sleeves allegedly.

Royal editor for The Daily Beast, Tom Sykes issued these observations.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with Express UK.

The editor of the Daily Beast began by referring the couples’ “self-serving” foreign tours and said, “Everywhere they went in Nigeria they were greeted as royalty.”

But the British Royal Family reportedly still has one last way to put a stop to it all, and that would be to employ the government.

According to Mr Skyes, “The royals can't stop them doing more tours, but the government might seek to apply serious diplomatic pressure on friendly states not to host these quasi-royal tours.”

Before concluding he also noted the importance of all of this and admitted, “Harry and Meghan are effectively declaring that they will continue to leverage their royal status.”

Kensington Palace concerned Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie moving to ‘the dark side'
Kensington Palace concerned Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie moving to ‘the dark side'
King Charles, Prince William contemplate ‘stripping' Harry, Meghan of royal titles
King Charles, Prince William contemplate ‘stripping' Harry, Meghan of royal titles
Britney Spears on a deleting spree after nerve damage & fillers
Britney Spears on a deleting spree after nerve damage & fillers
Hailey Bieber turns to Kardashians in hour of need amid pregnancy
Hailey Bieber turns to Kardashians in hour of need amid pregnancy
Prince Harry reasons for saying ‘I Do' at wedding unearthed
Prince Harry reasons for saying ‘I Do' at wedding unearthed
Tiffany Haddish opens up on sobriety and celibacy after DUI arrests
Tiffany Haddish opens up on sobriety and celibacy after DUI arrests
Khloe Kardashian, Kris lash out at Caitlyn Jenner in 'The Kardashians' video
Khloe Kardashian, Kris lash out at Caitlyn Jenner in 'The Kardashians'
Palace officials determined to stop Harry and Meghan's international tours
Palace officials determined to stop Harry and Meghan's international tours
Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck marriage issues with clear sign
Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck marriage issues with clear sign
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in despair with major decision
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in despair with major decision
Khloe Kardashian recalls a yucky moment with Kris Jenner
Khloe Kardashian recalls a yucky moment with Kris Jenner
Harry's ‘unpredictable behaviour' hurtful for ‘emotionally fragile' King Charles
Harry's ‘unpredictable behaviour' hurtful for ‘emotionally fragile' King Charles