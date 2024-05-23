Prince Harry's ‘self-serving' in trouble as government to step in

Prince Harry is reportedly at risk of losing out on his self-serving agendas as the British Royal Family still has an ace up their sleeves allegedly.

Royal editor for The Daily Beast, Tom Sykes issued these observations.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with Express UK.

The editor of the Daily Beast began by referring the couples’ “self-serving” foreign tours and said, “Everywhere they went in Nigeria they were greeted as royalty.”

But the British Royal Family reportedly still has one last way to put a stop to it all, and that would be to employ the government.

According to Mr Skyes, “The royals can't stop them doing more tours, but the government might seek to apply serious diplomatic pressure on friendly states not to host these quasi-royal tours.”

Before concluding he also noted the importance of all of this and admitted, “Harry and Meghan are effectively declaring that they will continue to leverage their royal status.”