 

Khloe Kardashian recalls a yucky moment with Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian said she was driving drunk Kris Jenner back home when the cringey moment occurred

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Khloe Kardashian revealed being vomited on by Kris Jenner while driving her home at 15.

In the latest premiere of The Kardashians released on Hulu on May 23, Khloe and Kris visited Scott Disick's home.

Scott and Kris's conversation led to the revelation that Kris made then-14-year-old Khloe believe that she had a driver's license and could drive her siblings to school, Khloe shared a mishap story.

Meanwhile, the Good American founder recalled when she was only 15 years old, she was driving Kris home after she had a few cocktails at a hotel bar in Los Angeles.

She told Scott, "Mom got s*** faced!", adding, "And it was only her and I. I'm driving on the freeway, I'm 15, I'm not like [qualified], this is a lot for me."

Khloe then added Kris started to vomit out of car window without any prior warning and due to the speed of the vehicle it flew back at her in the driver’s seat

"It shoots back into me! And I start crying! I go, 'Please mom! Mom!' and she kept throwing up," she screamed while Scott sarcastically praised her for being a role model.

The new episodes of reality show The Kardashians will air on Hulu on Thursday.

