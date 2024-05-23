Harry's ‘unpredictable behaviour’ hurtful for ‘emotionally fragile’ King Charles

Prince Harrys behaviour has been ‘hurtful’ for his ‘emotionally fragile’ father King Charles, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer, an expert has revealed.

Discussing the recent UK snub drama involving the monarch and the Duke of Sussex, royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Mirror that Charles is ‘wary’ of his ‘troublesome son.’

The expert revealed that Charles had no idea that his discussions with Harry regarding their meeting upon UK return to become public knowledge.

She told The Mirror that Harry’s statement, revealing that Charles had declined to meet him, was ‘unnecessary’ and benefited no one.

“Whatever he does to try and help him is turned into a snub,” Seward said of Charles, adding, “Nothing is ever Harry's fault.”

“It is either the fault of the British Government, or the lack of security afforded him by the metropolitan police. They have offered him a 'bespoke' arrangement, assessing each visit individually,” Seward added.

"Harry's unpredictable behaviour is hurtful to his father. Even if he were too busy to see Harry – and that is quite possible – to issue an announcement to this effect is unnecessary and benefits no one.

“This is especially the case when his father is still undergoing cancer treatment and could well be very tired and emotionally fragile."