 

Harry's ‘unpredictable behaviour' hurtful for ‘emotionally fragile' King Charles

Prince Harry's statement about Charles' UK snub was 'hurtful' for his cancer-stricken father, expert

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Harrys ‘unpredictable behaviour hurtful for ‘emotionally fragile King Charles
Harry's ‘unpredictable behaviour’ hurtful for ‘emotionally fragile’ King Charles 

Prince Harrys behaviour has been ‘hurtful’ for his ‘emotionally fragile’ father King Charles, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer, an expert has revealed.

Discussing the recent UK snub drama involving the monarch and the Duke of Sussex, royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Mirror that Charles is ‘wary’ of his ‘troublesome son.’

The expert revealed that Charles had no idea that his discussions with Harry regarding their meeting upon UK return to become public knowledge.

She told The Mirror that Harry’s statement, revealing that Charles had declined to meet him, was ‘unnecessary’ and benefited no one.

“Whatever he does to try and help him is turned into a snub,” Seward said of Charles, adding, “Nothing is ever Harry's fault.”

“It is either the fault of the British Government, or the lack of security afforded him by the metropolitan police. They have offered him a 'bespoke' arrangement, assessing each visit individually,” Seward added.

"Harry's unpredictable behaviour is hurtful to his father. Even if he were too busy to see Harry – and that is quite possible – to issue an announcement to this effect is unnecessary and benefits no one.

“This is especially the case when his father is still undergoing cancer treatment and could well be very tired and emotionally fragile."

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck marriage issues with clear sign
Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck marriage issues with clear sign
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in despair with major decision
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry in despair with major decision
Khloe Kardashian recalls a yucky moment with Kris Jenner
Khloe Kardashian recalls a yucky moment with Kris Jenner
Kate Hudson says year long dating ban led her to find true love
Kate Hudson says year long dating ban led her to find true love
‘Petulant and immature' Meghan Markle panicking and throwing a fit video
‘Petulant and immature' Meghan Markle panicking and throwing a fit
King Charles to extend olive branch to Harry and Meghan after UK snub drama
King Charles to extend olive branch to Harry and Meghan after UK snub drama
Prince William, Prince Harry reunion dubbed a ‘fantasy': ‘It's not about apologies'
Prince William, Prince Harry reunion dubbed a ‘fantasy': ‘It's not about apologies'
Meghan Markle in tears and afraid she's being unfairly picked on
Meghan Markle in tears and afraid she's being unfairly picked on
Prince William's pal breaks down Kate Middleton's reunion with Prince Harry
Prince William's pal breaks down Kate Middleton's reunion with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton portrait attacked for ‘dreadful' look
Kate Middleton portrait attacked for ‘dreadful' look
Kate Hudson talks about decision to marry Chris Robinson
Kate Hudson talks about decision to marry Chris Robinson
Justin, Hailey Bieber preparing for parenthood after putting troubled past behind
Justin, Hailey Bieber preparing for parenthood after putting troubled past behind