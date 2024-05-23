Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck marriage issues with clear sign

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022

Jennifer Lopez gave a tell-tale sign when asked about the rumors of divorce surrounding her marriage with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer was in Mexico promoting her new Netflix movie, Atlas, when she was asked the question, she laughed and replied: “You know better than that.”

Despite her attempt to brush it off, her body language gave away her signs of trouble in their marriage, per body language expert Judi James.

“The fact that her body language here makes her appear wrong-footed and awkward might not go far then in terms of the reassurance fans are hoping for,” Judi told The Mirror.

“When the question about their relationship comes from the audience her initial reaction is to keep the mic to her mouth as though willing to speak, but she lets out an explosive laugh into it instead,” she continued.

Judi further explained: “Tellingly, her ring hand lifts from her knee as though forming a silent signal of solidity but then she seems to stuff the hand between her knees instead, looking at her host while acting bouncy and smiling.”

“Jen cocks her head as she looks across in a gesture of likeability,” she added. “She then seems to try to take control, leaning onto her knees with a serious facial expression. ‘You know better than that’ is her line here, while the ring hand fiddles. Her body language announces ‘that’s it’ as she then wipes her ring hand on her leg and leans back and looks away.”

Concluding her analysis, Judi added: “There is tension in the way she holds the mic now though. Gripping it in two hands she appears to be wringing it in a suggestion of anxiety and awkwardness. When the host intervenes, she leans and pats him to register gratitude.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first got together in 2002 after filming Gigli together, the duo then got engaged but decided to call it quits in 2004. The duo got engaged again in 2022 and tied the knot on August 20 the same year.