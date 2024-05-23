 

Tiffany Haddish opens up on sobriety and celibacy after DUI arrests

Tiffany Haddish was arrested twice and charged with DUIs in the past two years

May 23, 2024

Tiffany Haddish is opening up on her journey of sobriety and celibacy.

Haddish has given up drinking and other drugs as well after her second DUI arrest in November 2023.

“Not drinking any alcohol. Never doing that again unless I get engaged and I can show him how crazy I get just for one day,” Haddish, 44, told Extra.

“I don’t want to do it because it feels good to wake up in the morning and my elbows ain’t aching, my knees ain’t burning, and the crooks of my ankles ain’t on fire. No inflammation,” she shared.

Haddish allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of her car and was charged with two DUI misdemeanors and pleaded not guilty. However, she accepted in a plea in February and the charges were dropped.

“Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation — not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed — and looks forward to this being behind her,” her lawyer told Rolling Stone at the time.

Back in March, Haddish discussed her sobriety on The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet podcast.

“I haven’t drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days,” she said. “It’s not that hard.”

She also revealed that she’s celibate. “They went together,” she explained, noting that sobriety has made her more strict in that respect. 

In her new interview with Extra, she clarified that she’s still dating. Tiffany Haddish said, “I didn’t stop dating," adding, "I love a free meal.”

