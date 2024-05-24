 

Diddy puts friendship first in Chris Brown domestic violence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs opened up about the domestic violence of Chris Brown in a resurfaced clip

May 24, 2024

Chris Brown assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs was asked about it by Ellen DeGeneres in her show in a resurfaced clip which saw him saying, "I don't cast a stone or cast a judgment on anybody."

In the video, the host pressed the music mogul about why the Breezy rapper was in his home despite committing domestic violence.

The 54-year-old replied, "I know both of them, and it's my house, and I'm allowed to give my house to whoever I want to give my house to, that's number one." 

He continued, "Number two is that I'm the type of person that... I don't cast a stone or cast a judgment on anybody. And so, if a friend ask me for a favor, I'm going to be there for a favor as long as I know that the energy of the favor is positive for two people to sit down and talk about a situation that they're in."

Diddy, however, added, "I don't think that it's right for anybody to hit anybody at the end of the day, you know. I don't think it's right."

The clip went viral amid global outrage over Diddy's assault footage of then-girlfriend Casse Ventura in 2016.

