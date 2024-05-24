 

Kardashians think Kim goes wild in quest for success

Kim Kardashian defends her work routine as family expresses concerns

May 24, 2024

Kim Kardashian's family was stunned that Kim Kardashian was putting all of herself into work, prompting her to defend her workaholic routine.

The issue was featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians and involved Kris Jenner and her daughter, Kendall Jenner, expressing concerns over the fashion mogul's 12-hour trip to Paris Fashion Week.

The 43-year-old explained her traveling schedule to her mother, "So, I go to New York for six hours, to Paris for 15 hours, to Atlantic City, to Milan. My plane's gonna go home, pick up my kids."

"So, I'm actually gonna have them drop me off in Milan. Then I have to go to Washington D.C."

Kris, meanwhile, was visibly not on board with the mother-of-four's plans to travel so much in less than a week.

In the episode, Kendall is similarly shocked at the work her sister is doing, which she says she would not be able to do.

"God bless her soul. I have so much respect for the level of 'give a -----' that she has...flying around to all these places and more power to her, for sure. But I just could never. It's so much."

Kim, however, defended her plans, stating, "Why is everyone so concerned that I work a lot? Everyone just has a different idea of what success is and looks like to them."

"I think you just should be non-judgmental of what that is. It could look like anything."

