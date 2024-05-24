 

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares tips to get big muscles

Arnold Schwarzenegger says cherries are beneficial for a workout diet

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

The guru of bodybuilding, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has shared a key ingredient of diet that could help boost muscle recovery before a workout: cherries.

Sharing his expertise in his Arnold's Pump Club newsletter, the Terminator star cited research to prove the fruit is beneficial in aiding muscle damage, soreness, and inflammation.

"A recent review found that cherries could help you bounce back faster from your hardest workouts."

Besides muslce strenght, former California governor said the cherries can put a positive impact on blood pressure, mental fatigue, and exhaustion.

"Scientists reviewed 14 studies and found that cherry juice improves muscle strength recovery and muscle soreness and helps with muscle damage and inflammation.:"

Adding, "There's also emerging evidence that it could also reduce mental fatigue, exhaustion, and blood pressure."

On the quantity of cherries to eat, Arnold said, "There's no shortage of cherry supplements available. But, if you want to eat your way to recovery, you could also load up on cherries."

"Research suggests that to get the nutrients your muscles need, you need to eat approximately 100 cherries."

