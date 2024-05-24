 

Tom Brady feels bad for ‘hurting' Gisele Bündchen over Netflix roast

Tom Brady reportedly working to make things Tom Brady is working to make things right with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Tom Brady feels bad for ‘hurting Gisele Bündchen over Netflix roast
Tom Brady feels bad for ‘hurting’ Gisele Bündchen with Netflix roast 

Tom Brady is working to make things right with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen after he unintentionally hurt her by saying yes to the Netflix special The Roast of Tom Brady.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the former NFL quarterback feels ‘bad’ for being the reason behind offending the Brazilian model, with whom he shares two kids.

Sharing more insights into the matter, a source revealed, "Gisele was definitely offended by some of the comments at Tom’s roast," adding, "He feels bad that she was hurt and is doing his best to be a good co-parent and lift their kids up.”

“Tom knows it might take some time for everyone to move on, but also recognizes that the remarks weren't in his control and he wasn't happy with some of them, too," the insider added.

As for the model, she leaned on her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, to cope up with the situation after participants of the show, including Kevin Hart, targeted her new romance while roasting Brady.

"Joaquim has been there for Gisele and they have a nice, supportive relationship,” they said of her new beau. “Gisele is still taking things one day at a time and is protective of herself and her well-being, and more importantly, her kids' well-being.”

"She is trying to be thoughtful when navigating next steps and is continuing to appreciate the loving relationship in front of her,” the insider shared.

Right after the show was dropped on the streaming giant, a source told the publication that Bündchen found the jokes “distasteful and disrespectful,” especially the ones about her personal life.

However, she was more disappointed in Brady for participating in the roast, knowing that his personal life and their divorce could be targeted.

Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy rare date night in London
Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy rare date night in London
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares tips to get big muscles
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares tips to get big muscles
Kardashians think Kim goes wild in quest for success
Kardashians think Kim goes wild in quest for success
Kendall Jenner reveals Kris, Kim fail to recognize her at 2024 PFW
Kendall Jenner reveals Kris, Kim fail to recognize her at 2024 PFW
Diddy puts friendship first in Chris Brown domestic violence
Diddy puts friendship first in Chris Brown domestic violence
Chris Hemsworth credits wife Elsa Pataky at Walk of Fame ceremony
Chris Hemsworth credits wife Elsa Pataky at Walk of Fame ceremony
Khloe Kardashian on how she felt about Tristan Thompson relocating
Khloe Kardashian on how she felt about Tristan Thompson relocating
Prince Harry's ‘self-serving' in trouble as government to step in
Prince Harry's ‘self-serving' in trouble as government to step in
Kensington Palace concerned Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie moving to ‘the dark side'
Kensington Palace concerned Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie moving to ‘the dark side'
King Charles, Prince William contemplate ‘stripping' Harry, Meghan of royal titles
King Charles, Prince William contemplate ‘stripping' Harry, Meghan of royal titles
Britney Spears on a deleting spree after nerve damage & fillers
Britney Spears on a deleting spree after nerve damage & fillers
Hailey Bieber turns to Kardashians in hour of need amid pregnancy
Hailey Bieber turns to Kardashians in hour of need amid pregnancy