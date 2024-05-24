Kate Hudson reveals why she decided to stop dating

Kate Hudson, who is currently enjoying her single life, revealed why she decided to stop dating.

In an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 45-year-old star shared that she “took a year off’ from dating following advice from her "great" therapist.

"I had this one sort of breakthrough that was very emotional that I don't think I would have been able to access if I had any distractions,” said Kate.

Explaining how being single changed her life, the blonde beauty said, "It allowed me to see things much more clearly and then within six months, I didn't care about my phone. I didn't care if I was going out with my girlfriend, like, I wonder if so and so is going to be there, or like, we should call up so and so and then do that.”

"There was no desire for me to be doing anything that had anything to do with potential flirtation,” she continued.

"I was so happy single. I was single for like three and a half years. I loved it,” added the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress.