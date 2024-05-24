 

Princess Eugenie 'delighted' to support Prince William amid snub to Harry: 'My family'

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice displayed "royal unity" alongside Prince William just weeks after snubbing Prince Harry

May 24, 2024

Princess Eugenie delighted to support Prince William amid snub to Harry: My family
Princess Eugenie ‘delighted' to support Prince William, royal family amid snub to Harry

Princess Eugenie has said that she was ‘delighted’ to support ‘my family’ after she was invited by Prince William to attend Garden Party at the Buckingham Palace days after she apparently snubbed her cousin Prince Harry.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s younger daughter shared stunning photos of her, Prince William and others from the party alongside a major statement.

Eugenie said, “Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country.”

Eugenie and Beatrice displayed "royal unity" alongside Prince William just weeks after "snubbing" Prince Harry.

Prince Harry shares a close bond with his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice despite rift with the royal family.

Princess Eugenie delighted to support Prince William amid snub to Harry: My family

According to reports, Harry had invited the members of the royal family to attend the Invictus Games 10th anniversary, however, the royal sisters were also absent from the event at St Paul's Cathedral earlier this month.

