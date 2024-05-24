Kate Middleton guilt-stricken over King Charles return to Royal duties

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling guilty seeing 75-year-old King Charles back at Royal duties while she undergoes cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed of an undisclosed form of cancer and has no plans to resume Royal duties in near future, confirmed Kensington Palace.



However, she feels "guilty" seeing Charles, “who’s also battling cancer, is out there doing his part,” a source spilt to Life & Style.

“It’s been tough to watch the king return to more public royal duties in April following his own unspecified cancer diagnosis in February,” the outlet explained.

They said Kate’s feels ‘exhausted’ because of the treatment and has no energy left to deal with her work as with any energy she does have, “Kate’s first instinct as a mother is to give George, Charlotte and Louis all her attention.”

“But she’s struggling with trying to do it all,” the tipster added.

Too add to it, Kate feels pressured in returning to duties after King Charles appointed her as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

While Kate understands that the new title is not only an honour but also a historic one, as it makes her the first member of Britain’s royal family to ever be appointed to the order, it has sparked some ‘more complicated feelings' for her.