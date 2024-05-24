Michael Richards opens up about 'troubling' battle with cancer

Michael Richards has finally opened up about his ‘troubling’ battle with prostate cancer.

In an interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the Seinfeld star admitted he was bracing himself for death.

“I thought, well, this is my time. I’m ready to go,” the 74-year-old actor said. “But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later and I heard myself saying, ‘I’ve got a 9-year-old and I’d like to be around for him. Is there any way I can get a little more life going?'”

Michael added that if he had not followed his doctor’s advice to remove his entire prostate, “I probably would have been dead in about eight months,” he explained referencing it all.

Recently, the actor revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer back in 2018.

For those unversed, Michael is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming tell-all, Entrances and Exits.

Sharing the reason behind writing his memoir, which will be released on June 4, Michael explained that “I had over 40 journals I’d kept over the years and wanted to do a full review of my life."

“I’m turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age. I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I’m surprised at how much I was able to remember,” he added.