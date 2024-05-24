 

Michael Richards opens up about 'troubling' battle with cancer

Michael Richards reveals he underwent a life-saving surgery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Michael Richards opens up about troubling battle with cancer
Michael Richards opens up about 'troubling' battle with cancer

Michael Richards has finally opened up about his ‘troubling’ battle with  prostate cancer.

In an interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the Seinfeld star admitted he was bracing himself for death.

“I thought, well, this is my time. I’m ready to go,” the 74-year-old actor said. “But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later and I heard myself saying, ‘I’ve got a 9-year-old and I’d like to be around for him. Is there any way I can get a little more life going?'”

Michael added that if he had not followed his doctor’s advice to remove his entire prostate, “I probably would have been dead in about eight months,” he explained referencing it all.

Recently, the actor revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer back in 2018.

For those unversed, Michael is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming tell-all, Entrances and Exits.

Sharing the reason behind writing his memoir, which will be released on  June 4, Michael explained that “I had over 40 journals I’d kept over the years and wanted to do a full review of my life."

“I’m turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age. I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I’m surprised at how much I was able to remember,” he added.

Prince Harry planning the eradication of the British press as a whole
Prince Harry planning the eradication of the British press as a whole
Princess Beatrice eyes ‘permanently' replacing Kate Middleton amid cancer
Princess Beatrice eyes ‘permanently' replacing Kate Middleton amid cancer
Kate Middleton guilt-stricken over King Charles return to Royal duties
Kate Middleton guilt-stricken over King Charles return to Royal duties
King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace, makes big decisions
King Charles holds crucial meeting at Buckingham Palace, makes big decisions
Buckingham Palace issues big statement after King Charles major decision
Buckingham Palace issues big statement after King Charles major decision
Princess Eugenie 'delighted' to support Prince William amid snub to Harry: 'My family'
Princess Eugenie 'delighted' to support Prince William amid snub to Harry: 'My family'
Kate Hudson reveals why she decided to stop dating
Kate Hudson reveals why she decided to stop dating
Kate Middleton under immense pressure to resume Royal duty despite cancer
Kate Middleton under immense pressure to resume Royal duty despite cancer
Tom Brady feels bad for ‘hurting' Gisele Bündchen over Netflix roast
Tom Brady feels bad for ‘hurting' Gisele Bündchen over Netflix roast
Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy rare date night in London
Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy rare date night in London
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares tips to get big muscles
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares tips to get big muscles
Kardashians think Kim goes wild in quest for success
Kardashians think Kim goes wild in quest for success