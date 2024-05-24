Prince Harry planning the eradication of the British press as a whole

Prince Harry has just come under fire for allegedly attempting to ‘get rid’ of the English press as a whole.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these sentiments when referencing the Duke of Sussex.

She even went as far as to accuse him of wanting to “get rid of the English press” as if it was a life goal.

For those unversed, Prince Harry, among others, engaged in “wars” with the Associated Newspapers at one point but was told it was “without foundation and is an affront to the hard-working professional journalists whose reputations and integrity, as well as that of Associated itself, are wrongly traduced.”

Highlighting it all, the expert told GB News, “Harry went back and said, no, we didn't say that, it was the press.”

“He blamed it all on us. What his aim, his whole life aim, was to get rid of the English press so that people would just say nice things,” she also pointed out before signing off.