Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just found themselves getting a second invite to a Commonwealth nation, following their Quasi-royal tour of Nigeria.

This time around the couple is in talks to visit Ghana.

For those unversed, the last trip to Ghana for the British Royal Family was back in 2018, where King Charles and Camilla came with Prince Edward.

A source broke the news just recently, regarding the Sussexes’ plans and said, “Several top names have already visited Ghana in recent years from Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell and One Direction’s Liam Payne.”

“Idris Elba, who DJ’d at Harry and Meghan’s wedding is a regular too, he is part-Ghanaian and loves spending time ‘back home’,” they also added during their interview with The Mirror.

Before concluding they also added, “Harry certainly won’t be short of people to show him around and they will certainly roll out the red carpet for him, drafting in some of the finest Afro-beats performers to welcome him and his family.”

“So perhaps it is only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan come out, and sample the famous jollof rice!”