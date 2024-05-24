 

Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning on another red carpet rollout

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Everything to know about Prince Harrys second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just found themselves getting a second invite to a Commonwealth nation, following their Quasi-royal tour of Nigeria.

This time around the couple is in talks to visit Ghana.

For those unversed, the last trip to Ghana for the British Royal Family was back in 2018, where King Charles and Camilla came with Prince Edward.

A source broke the news just recently, regarding the Sussexes’ plans and said, “Several top names have already visited Ghana in recent years from Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell and One Direction’s Liam Payne.”

“Idris Elba, who DJ’d at Harry and Meghan’s wedding is a regular too, he is part-Ghanaian and loves spending time ‘back home’,” they also added during their interview with The Mirror.

Before concluding they also added, “Harry certainly won’t be short of people to show him around and they will certainly roll out the red carpet for him, drafting in some of the finest Afro-beats performers to welcome him and his family.”

“So perhaps it is only a matter of time before Harry and Meghan come out, and sample the famous jollof rice!”

Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids stance clear on their feud amid legal battle
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids stance clear on their feud amid legal battle
Kate Middleton's new look rubbished with demands its ‘best forgotten'
Kate Middleton's new look rubbished with demands its ‘best forgotten'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten William and Kate's future in Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten William and Kate's future in Royal family
Kate Middleton set to drop new bombshell video message to end conspiracy theories video
Kate Middleton set to drop new bombshell video message to end conspiracy theories
King Charles decides against ripping Harry and Meghan's of their Royal titles
King Charles decides against ripping Harry and Meghan's of their Royal titles
Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest portrait
Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest portrait
Jennifer Lopez imposes strict rule for 'Atlas' events amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez imposes strict rule for 'Atlas' events amid divorce rumors