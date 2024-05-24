 

May 24, 2024

Princess Beatrice eyes ‘permanently' replacing Kate Middleton amid cancer

Princess Beatrice is reportedly after Kate Middleton’s role in the royal family as the Princess of Wales undergoes treatment for cancer.

According to Life & Style, Prince Andrew’s daughter has been asked to fill in for the cancer-stricken Princess and do public appearances in her absence.

However, while Beatrice would love to cover for Kate, she wants this to become a ‘permanent situation,’ a tipster close to the situation revealed.

They said, “[Beatrice] would love for it to become a permanent situation,” before adding, “Beatrice is comfortable in the spotlight and would be overjoyed to become a working royal.”

Meanwhile, another insider has revealed that Kate is under immense pressure to return to Royal duties and become an even more ‘perfect’ version of herself.

“While no one is pushing Kate to do anything but recover,” the insider said, “she’s still feeling a lot of pressure to get back to her duties and to be even more perfect than before.”

“She’s taking time to heal, but caring for her kids, being a good spouse to William, and her responsibility to her work are weighing heavily on Kate,” the source said.

It is pertinent to note here that despite Kate’s feelings, the Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team.” 

