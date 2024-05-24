Kensington Palace shares ‘exciting news’ about Prince William as Buckingham Palace postpones engagements

Prince William will present the trophy to the winners of the FA Cup Final on Saturday, Kensington Palace has confirmed after the Buckingham Palace postponed all royal engagement following the general election announcement.



Royal expert Cameron Walter took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared a stunning photo of Prince William and revealed “NEW: The Prince of Wales will present the trophy to the winners of the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium tomorrow."

Prince William is President of the Football Association, and has brought his son, Prince George, along to football matches in the past.

Reacting to the announcement, one royal fan commented “Exciting news. Unlike his brother, William takes his children for enjoyable outings, George would absolutely love this sporting occasion. Come on Man City.”

Another commented, “Can't wait” followed by a heart-eyed emoticons.

Manchester City will face arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday in a repeat of last season´s showpiece at Wembley.