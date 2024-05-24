 

Prince Harry puts final nail in his coffin with wedding snub

Prince Harry’s decision to snub a close friends’ wedding has just been brought to light

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Experts have just shed some light into the ‘final nail’ that has just been lodged into Prince Harry’s coffin.

For those unversed, this is in reference to the upcoming wedding that is slated to happen.

At this event Prince William will serve as the usher and is the wedding of Prince Harry’s pal Hugh Grosvenor.

He is slated to get married to his partner Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral, on June 7th but it appears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bowed out from attending.

News of this decision has just recently come to light, and led many to address the ‘sad’ reality of it all too.

An insider who recently spoke to Express UK offered insight into what might have led to this invitation being declined.

According to the source, “William was asked to take up a leading role in the wedding and that’s what triggered Harry to decline an invitation.”

But to make matters worse, “it was the final nail in the coffin.”

Before signing off from the conversation, the same source also pointed out the sad nature of this move, given Prince Harry’s closeness and said, “Harry was very close to Hugh growing up so everyone thought it would have been him taking up a leading role, not William.”

