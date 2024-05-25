 
Prince Harry's ‘emotionally vulnerability' laid bare amid reliance on Meghan

Experts have started to deduce whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are good pairs for each other

May 25, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pair has just come under heavy security by experts.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator and author issued these claims.

His observations have been shared in a piece for Express UK.

In it he compared the Duke to his wife Meghan Markle and said, “They do seem well matched.”

Because “Harry is emotionally vulnerable, undergoing therapy and clearly reliant on Meghan.”

All in all “If she chose to go into politics, he would probably be content to be the spare.”

“If so, she could have the high profile she obviously craves, but could also help others,” the expert also noted while referencing the duo’s separate view points.

“She is relatively young in a gerontocracy and supports issues such as gender equality which resonate with the Democratic Party, but this would require hard work and commitment.”

However as the world is aware, “she and Harry give a day a week each to their charitable and business foundation Archewell.”

