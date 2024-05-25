 
Prince Harry sparks scepticism: ‘Is he America's maker and shaker'

Prince Harry’s future and chances of ‘making it’ have once again come under the radar

May 25, 2024

Prince Harry’s future in the US and the chances of him becoming a ‘maker or shaker’ has just been brought to light.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these sentiments regarding the couple’s prospects.

Everything has been shared in one of his most recent pieces for Express UK.

In that piece the expert noted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of apparent dedication and said, “She and Harry give a day a week each to their charitable and business foundation Archewell.”

“Its accounts over the last two years reveal a paucity of donors and public support, which may well indicate a scepticism about the Sussexes among America’s makers and shakers,” as well he added.

Before signing off he also posed a series of questions and prompts before adding, “Harry and Meghan can certainly look back on six eventful years. In another six, will they have become Hollywood A-listers?”

And perhaps “Also, will the feud with the royal family be healed? I wouldn’t bet on either prospect?” he also wondered before signing off from the conversation as a whole.

