 

Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly considering their pregnancy a new chapter

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report
Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly considering their pregnancy a new chapter

Justin and Hailey Bieber may move away from the hustle of Los Angeles to raise their kid in peace.

Justin and Hailey revealed the pregnancy earlier this month via their Instagram handles. The duo also renewed their vows after first getting married in 2018.

"It’s no secret that Hailey and Justin have had their issues," a source told Life & Style. "But they’re really excited to welcome a baby into this world."

"They see this new chapter as a chance to put the past behind them," a tipster explained to the outlet.

"They’re also talking very seriously about moving somewhere to raise their little one in peace, away from the craziness of L.A.," the tipster added.

The source went on to claim that Hawaii is at the top of the couple’s list as the Baby hitmaker’s mom Pattie Mallette also lives there.

"The main thing is they want a serene environment," the tipster detailed. "Somewhere they can grow and thrive as a family."

Meanwhile, other tipsters revealed the Rhode beauty founder is now relying on advice from her friends who are moms, like Kylie Jenner.

“She’s been turning to her celebrity mommy friends for advice, like Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians,” a source told Us Weekly. “This is a completely new chapter for Hailey and Justin.” 

Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood
Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids stance clear on their feud amid legal battle
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids stance clear on their feud amid legal battle
Kate Middleton's new look rubbished with demands its ‘best forgotten'
Kate Middleton's new look rubbished with demands its ‘best forgotten'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten William and Kate's future in Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten William and Kate's future in Royal family
Kate Middleton set to drop new bombshell video message to end conspiracy theories video
Kate Middleton set to drop new bombshell video message to end conspiracy theories