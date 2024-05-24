Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly considering their pregnancy a new chapter

Justin and Hailey Bieber may move away from the hustle of Los Angeles to raise their kid in peace.

Justin and Hailey revealed the pregnancy earlier this month via their Instagram handles. The duo also renewed their vows after first getting married in 2018.

"It’s no secret that Hailey and Justin have had their issues," a source told Life & Style. "But they’re really excited to welcome a baby into this world."

"They see this new chapter as a chance to put the past behind them," a tipster explained to the outlet.

"They’re also talking very seriously about moving somewhere to raise their little one in peace, away from the craziness of L.A.," the tipster added.

The source went on to claim that Hawaii is at the top of the couple’s list as the Baby hitmaker’s mom Pattie Mallette also lives there.

"The main thing is they want a serene environment," the tipster detailed. "Somewhere they can grow and thrive as a family."

Meanwhile, other tipsters revealed the Rhode beauty founder is now relying on advice from her friends who are moms, like Kylie Jenner.

“She’s been turning to her celebrity mommy friends for advice, like Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians,” a source told Us Weekly. “This is a completely new chapter for Hailey and Justin.”