 
Geo News

Jeremy Renner talks doing 'pretty violent' stunts after lethal accident

Jeremy Renner reportedly broke nearly 38 bones in a snowplow accident last year

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Jeremy Renner talks doing pretty violent stunts after lethal accident
Photo: Jeremy Renner talks doing 'pretty violent' stunts after lethal accident

Jeremy Renner is back to his ‘gang’ after surviving a lethal snow-plow accident.

After breaking a total of thirty bones last year, the 53-year-old is up and about to star in the new season of Mayor of Kingstown, a crime drama about an important contemporary issue, America's prison system, per Wikipedia

Speaking to People Magazine in an exclusive chat, Jeremy weighed in on his recovery and claimed, “It feels great to be back.”

"We just went through the strike and everything, [I] went through an accident. It's nice to get the gang back together," the Marvel star also continued.

The show's creator, Hugh Dillon also weighed in on Jeremy’s performance in the newest season of the crime drama by saying, "From where Jeremy was, to where we are now, and watching what he does — it's a joy to be part of that.”

“[Seeing] Jeremy Renner do his own stunts? You should watch it for that alone," Hugh proudly added.

Opening up about these "pretty violent" stunts, Jeremy admitted that it was "surprising that I was even able to attempt it" just an year after the accident.

He also recalled, "I wasn't sure I was gonna be capable of it, but in the first episode, we were surprised," and noted, "No injuries," after which he went on to another topic. 

Lady Gaga teases 'brand new and really fun' 'Joker' sequel
Lady Gaga teases 'brand new and really fun' 'Joker' sequel
Anya Taylor-Joy almost shaved her head for 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Anya Taylor-Joy almost shaved her head for 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer: Michael Keaton returns as 'trickster demon'
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer: Michael Keaton returns as 'trickster demon'
Sean Diddy Combs under fire after new rape allegations
Sean Diddy Combs under fire after new rape allegations
Netflix acquires Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, Laura Dern's 'Monsanto'
Netflix acquires Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, Laura Dern's 'Monsanto'
Lady Gaga eyed for villain role in future 'Mad Max' movie?
Lady Gaga eyed for villain role in future 'Mad Max' movie?
Chad Michael Murray makes shocking confession about 'One Tree Hill' era
Chad Michael Murray makes shocking confession about 'One Tree Hill' era
'Young Sheldon' star Annie Potts shares sneak peek from finale watch party
'Young Sheldon' star Annie Potts shares sneak peek from finale watch party
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura shares important message on domestic violence
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura shares important message on domestic violence
Kim Kardashian calls out Khloé in fiery argument on 'The Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian calls out Khloé in fiery argument on 'The Kardashians'
'Bridgerton' wins praise from Pitbull for steamy scene featuring his song
'Bridgerton' wins praise from Pitbull for steamy scene featuring his song
Jennifer Lopez 'in better shape' than ever amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez 'in better shape' than ever amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors