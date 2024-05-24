Photo: Jeremy Renner talks doing 'pretty violent' stunts after lethal accident

Jeremy Renner is back to his ‘gang’ after surviving a lethal snow-plow accident.

After breaking a total of thirty bones last year, the 53-year-old is up and about to star in the new season of Mayor of Kingstown, a crime drama about an important contemporary issue, America's prison system, per Wikipedia.

Speaking to People Magazine in an exclusive chat, Jeremy weighed in on his recovery and claimed, “It feels great to be back.”

"We just went through the strike and everything, [I] went through an accident. It's nice to get the gang back together," the Marvel star also continued.

The show's creator, Hugh Dillon also weighed in on Jeremy’s performance in the newest season of the crime drama by saying, "From where Jeremy was, to where we are now, and watching what he does — it's a joy to be part of that.”

“[Seeing] Jeremy Renner do his own stunts? You should watch it for that alone," Hugh proudly added.

Opening up about these "pretty violent" stunts, Jeremy admitted that it was "surprising that I was even able to attempt it" just an year after the accident.

He also recalled, "I wasn't sure I was gonna be capable of it, but in the first episode, we were surprised," and noted, "No injuries," after which he went on to another topic.