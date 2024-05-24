Anya Taylor-Joy almost shaved her head for 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Anya Taylor-Joy recently showed how her look for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga took hours.

Appearing on the recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, alongside her co-star Chris Hemsworth, the 28-year-actor told the host that she almost contemplated “shaving her head.”

Anya shared that it took more than four-five hours of hair and makeup to transform into her character.

“Unbelievable work from our hair and makeup department. That took five hours and it was seamless,” the Florida-born actress admitted her willingness to get rid of her hair.

However, director George Miller “fell in love with my hair,” insisting she keep her long blonde locks.

When asked how they kept busy while sitting through the hours-long process, Anya replied, “You surround yourself with really good people and then you're giggling the whole time.'

On the other hand, Chris shared, “I'm not great at sitting still, especially at three or four in the morning. But to have that transformation and not quite recognize who's staring back at you helps to get into the headspace.”

“Like anything, the sets, the costume, the prosthetics, hair and makeup — they all help tell the story you're trying to have resonate with an audience. I was thankful for it,” he added.