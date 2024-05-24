Billie Eilish draws the wrath of Swifties once again: Find out why

Billie Eilish has once again made comments that Swifties think are a dig at Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish won’t do Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-like three-hour shows since she considers them “psychotic.”

In a new fan chat on the Stationhead app, Eilish said, “I am not doing a three-hour show,” she said. “I’m not doing a three hour show.. That's literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that. I don't want that. I don't even want that as a fan. Even my favorite artists in the world, I'm not trying to hear them for three hours. That's far too long. That's literally psychotic."

The clip of the chat is circulating on X, where Swifties took the Bellyache singer’s comments to be a dig at the singer, who’s Eras Tour shows are well above three hours. Taylor’s long shows feature all her albums and now even include her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

This isn’t the first time Eilish’s comments have been taken as a dig at the Love Story hitmaker.

She called out “the biggest artists” in the industry for releasing vinyl albums and called it “wasteful.” Swifties gave the singer backlash and she ended up addressing it.

“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that billboard article. I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Despite Swifties’ backlash for Eilish, she and Taylor have been supportive of each other. The Lunch hitmaker even commended the 34-year-old Grammy winner for her performance in stadiums.

Last October, Eilish told Los Angeles Times last October: “Beyoncé and Taylor [Swift] are untouchable superstars; the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing,” she said.