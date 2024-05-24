 

Billie Eilish draws the wrath of Swifties once again: Find out why

Billie Eilish has once again made comments that Swifties think are a dig at Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Billie Eilish draws the wrath of Swifties once again: Find out why
Billie Eilish has once again made comments that Swifties think are a dig at Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish won’t do Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-like three-hour shows since she considers them “psychotic.”

In a new fan chat on the Stationhead app, Eilish said, “I am not doing a three-hour show,” she said. “I’m not doing a three hour show.. That's literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that. I don't want that. I don't even want that as a fan. Even my favorite artists in the world, I'm not trying to hear them for three hours. That's far too long. That's literally psychotic."

The clip of the chat is circulating on X, where Swifties took the Bellyache singer’s comments to be a dig at the singer, who’s Eras Tour shows are well above three hours. Taylor’s long shows feature all her albums and now even include her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

Billie Eilish draws the wrath of Swifties once again: Find out why
Billie Eilish draws the wrath of Swifties once again: Find out why
Billie Eilish draws the wrath of Swifties once again: Find out why

This isn’t the first time Eilish’s comments have been taken as a dig at the Love Story hitmaker.

She called out “the biggest artists” in the industry for releasing vinyl albums and called it “wasteful.” Swifties gave the singer backlash and she ended up addressing it.

“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that billboard article. I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Despite Swifties’ backlash for Eilish, she and Taylor have been supportive of each other. The Lunch hitmaker even commended the 34-year-old Grammy winner for her performance in stadiums.

Last October, Eilish told Los Angeles Times last October: “Beyoncé and Taylor [Swift] are untouchable superstars; the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing,” she said.

Prince Harry puts final nail in his coffin with wedding snub
Prince Harry puts final nail in his coffin with wedding snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have same ‘poisonous' issue as King Charles, Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have same ‘poisonous' issue as King Charles, Princess Diana
Billie Eilish, Finneas reveal 'frustrating' behind the scenes of new album
Billie Eilish, Finneas reveal 'frustrating' behind the scenes of new album
Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood
Jacob Elordi advised against current dating habits to succeed in Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids' involvement in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report
Justin, Hailey Bieber to move away from LA to raise baby? Report
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report