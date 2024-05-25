 
Madonna calls it quits with beau Josh Popper due to busy schedule

Madonna dated Josh Popper for one year before parting ways, confirms source

May 25, 2024

Madonna and her boyfriend, boxing coach Josh Popper, have reportedly ended their year-long romance.

According to sources, the couple's hectic schedules made it difficult to find time for each other, leading to a mutual decision to go their separate ways.

A source close to the situation told The Sun that Madonna, who recently concluded her Celebration tour has “barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic.”

“Things just fizzled out,” the source said, before noting that there is no animosity between the former lovers. “There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other.”

“At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends,” the insider added.

The 65-year-old singer and the 30-year-old boxing coach were first spotted together in March 2023, and their relationship made headlines due to their huge age difference.

“Madonna doesn’t date losers,” a tipster said after witnessing the pop star cheering on her lover at one of his boxing matches in New York City. “She looked good.”

Madonna later confirmed her relationship with Popper after she dropped a photo of them together locking lips while wearing masks.

“Killers who are partying,” she captioned the photo. 

