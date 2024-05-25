Kid Cudi shares update from hospital after second foot surgery

Kid Cudi is ‘feeling good’ after undergoing a second foot surgery.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the rapper shared some post-surgery photos, updating fans that he underwent a second procedure after breaking his foot during his 2024 Coachella performance.

"Just finished my 2nd surgery. It was a success,” he wrote. “Feelin goood man!! Send me all ur love, I could really use it."

In the first picture from his post, the Better Place hitmaker can be seen holding two thumbs up while lying in a hospital bed.

In the other photo, Kid could be seen making a silly face while showing off his light-purple hospital gown.

The next day, the 40-year-old rapper expressed his appreciation for his fiancée, Lola Abecassis Sartore, saying she has been supporting him throughout the recovery process.

"My ride or die holdin me down. My babe stayed all day and even slept at the hospital. I am so blessed to have her yall. Thank u God,” Cudi penned in a follow-up post.



The photo showed the musician smiling as he posed with Lola in a hospital bed.



Last month, Cudi canceled his summer tour after he got a foot injury, which he said was "much more serious than I thought.”

"We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better you be out there in top shape to rage with you all. There's just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought," he announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 14.